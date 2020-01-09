Charles Oliveira gunning for Justin Gaethje or Kevin Lee in UFC Brasilia main event

The manager of UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira says he is gunning for the main event slot at UFC Brasilia against either Justin Gaethje or Kevin Lee.

Oliveira is currently riding a six-fight win streak with all six of those wins coming by stoppage over Jared Gordon, Nik Lentz, David Teymur, Jim Miller, Christos Giagos and Clay Guida. Since permanently moving up to lightweight after an up-and-down stint as a featherweight, Oliveira has shown improved durability as well as an evolved striking attack to go along with his elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills. He is the No. 13-ranked UFC lightweight.

Now he wants a step up in competition. Speaking to AG Fight, the manager of Oliveira, Diego Lima, says that he wants “Do Bronx” to get a top-10 opponent, and they are targeting fights against Gaethje or Lee for the main event of UFC Brasilia.

Here’s what Lima said.

“I really want to put Charles in Brasilia, I’m asking a lot. But I’d like to put you up against a ranked guy in the main event, because there’s no point in me getting Charles to fight Justin (Gaethje), Kevin Lee, or another ranked guy, if this fight isn’t the main event, if this fight does not have a post-fight career perspective,” Lima said of Oliveira (via Google translate).

“Regarding Justin (Gaethje) there is no negotiation. We really want a ranked one. There are few who don’t have a fight, like Kevin Lee or Justin. I think there are three top-10 fighters who have no fight.

So far UFC Brasilia does not have an official main event, with the co-main event is a welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Demian Maia. A fight pitting Oliveira against either Gaethje or Lee would certainly qualify as a fantastic main event for the fans. However, it remains to be seen if either Gaethje or Lee would risk fighter a dangerous fighter ranked below them in Oliveira, especially in Gaethje’s case as he is nearing a title shot at 155lbs. With UFC Brasilia coming up in March, expect the main event to be announced soon, and if Oliveira gets his way, he will be one half of it.

Are you interested in seeing Charles Oliveira against Justin Gaethje or Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Brasilia?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/9/2020.