Chael Sonnen takes issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent “life’s a beach” post: “That’s a bit feminine in all fairness”

Chael Sonnen is taking issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent ‘life’s a beach’ post.

Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has not entered the Octagon for over six months. ‘Gamebred’ last fought and was defeated by Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272 in March of this year.

Masvidal recently posted to ‘Twitter’ a picture of himself, surfboard in hand, with the slogan:

“Life’s a beach ….. Don’t forget your towel” with some cutesy emoji’s

Chael Sonnen, on his ‘Beyond the Fight’ podcast, took issue with Jorge Masvidal’s latest tweet saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“The entire caption says ‘life’s a beach, don’t forget your towel’, he doesn’t have a towel. He’s holding a surfboard, I don’t get it. Then, there’s even an emoji attached or two. Now, that’s a bit feminine in all fairness. The emoji game is a bit feminine and there’s like two emojis attached, but again, they’re not selling anything, they’re not directing me anywhere.”

Continuing, Chael Sonnen said:

“This is the BMF. This is the reigning BMF. I’m to believe that the reigning BMF goes to an unpopulated part of the beach in Miami, part of Florida, where he lives, on a cloudy day, talking about ‘don’t forget your towel’, but he didn’t bring one? He’s holding a surfboard while wearing a hat, he’s got his iPhone in his pocket. Is the iPhone all of a sudden water proof?”

Sonnen, believing Jorge Masvidal doesn’t even surf, continued:

“He’s not going surfing. I don’t know that he does surf. Why’s he telling us to surf? Why does he want us to think that he surfs? I was perfectly happy thinking that he was a straight up bad a** by way of Cuba. Why does he want me to think he’s a surfer? I don’t respect surfers. Why do you tell me life’s a beach? Life’s not a beach. Why do you tell me don’t forget my towel? I’m too godd**n macho for a towel. Who exactly was George talking to here?”

Okay Chael – tell us now you really feel about Masvidal’s tweet?!?

Although Jorge Masvidal doesn’t have a fight booked at this time, rumours abound that he may meet up with Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in the Octagon next.

What do you think of Sonnen’s comments? Who would you like to see Masvidal fight next?

