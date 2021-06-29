Chael Sonnen reacts after Jon Jones blocks him on Twitter

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen reacted after one of his longtime rivals, UFC superstar Jon Jones, blocked him on Twitter.

Sonnen took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that Jones hit the block button and no longer will see Sonnen’s tweets, to which “The West Linn Gangster” wrote the following.

…And the Tap comes at 8:43, the WINNER by SUBMISSION (COWARDICE), and STILL UNDEFEATED, the BAD GUY, CHAAAAEEELLLL

Jones and Sonnen met back in April 2013 in the main event of UFC 159, a fight which Jones won via first-round TKO. The two coached The Ultimate Fighter season 17 prior to that, which Kelvin Gastelum won at the finale with an upset victory over Uriah Hall. Since the show ended and the two fought in the Octagon, both Jones and Sonnen have occasionally taken shots at each other on social media and in interviews, but for the most part, their relationship with cordial, and there didn’t seem to be any serious lingering tensions. Clearly, though, Jones was getting tired of whatever Sonnen had said on his Twitter and decided to go ahead and hit the block button on his former arch-nemesis.

Although these two fought once inside the Octagon and it was a big fight at the time, there is no chance we will see these two ever step into the cage again given Sonnen is a retired fighter and Jones is now a heavyweight. But even though they can’t step into the Octagon and settle their differences anymore, there is still some heat between these two, and it looks like Jones thinks he may have gotten rid of Sonnen for good by blocking him. But knowing Sonnen, he will likely find a way to keep Jones in his social media life.

