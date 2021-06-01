Chael Sonnen responds to Ali Abdelaziz’s claim that he will be the next opponent for Jake Paul: “I’ll beat Iron Mike, Jake Paul and T-Wood all in the same night”

Chael Sonnen has joked about the idea of him entering the world of celebrity boxing to take on the likes of Jake Paul.

Sonnen was the king of trash talk back in his UFC days and even now, he likes to throw out the occasional joke from time to time either on social media or through his YouTube channel.

It seems as if he’s pretty content with the career he’s had and given everything he was able to accomplish inside the Octagon, we can’t say that we’re surprised.

Alas, something tells us he might be joking when he talks about the possibility of a celebrity boxing transition.

I’ll beat Iron Mike, Jake Paul and T wood all in the same night with any rules they want. I’m in Ali. https://t.co/M01OQLBHnJ — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 1, 2021

Nobody is going out of their way to suggest Sonnen should be making his way back into any form of active competition. Still, in terms of what would be entertaining, there are few out there who can turn a phrase quite like our good old friend Chael.

This exchange after it became clear that Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are on a crash course towards a future boxing showdown at some point this year. Some feel as if Woodley has a far better chance than Askren, whereas others are more confident in Paul’s ability.

This whole situation continues to baffle the masses in more ways than one. Unfortunately for those that hate it with everything they’ve got, that doesn’t mean it’s going away anytime soon.

Would Chael Sonnen ever step foot into a boxing ring? If he did, who would you put him up against first and does he have a chance at winning? Let us know your thoughts on the carnival that is the celebrity boxing sphere down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!