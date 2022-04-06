Chael Sonnen agrees with Daniel Cormier that Khamzat Chimaev should try and remain a mystery: “In the short term Daniel is right”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has agreed with Daniel Cormier that for now, Khamzat Chimaev needs to remain a mystery in the media.

This Saturday night at UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev will meet Gilbert Burns in what is easily the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts career thus far. If he’s able to secure an impressive finish over the Brazilian, there’s every chance he could be rewarded with a title shot against Kamaru Usman.

Recently, “Borz” has been putting himself out there a bit more in the media by aligning with Darren Till. The two call themselves the Smesh Bros with Till helping to bring out a more light-hearted side of Chimaev’s personality.

Daniel Cormier recently suggested that Khamzat should opt to maintain his mystique even though the partnership is fun – and for now, Chael Sonnen agrees.

“Do I agree? Generally, yes, and in the short term, Daniel is right. There is something about Chimaev in broken English, barely being able to communicate with the audience, and he can bring them to their feet in two to three sentences. There is something about him being unknown and being a mystery that always works.”

Even though more fans may be warming to Chimaev because of the Till relationship, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to suffer any consequences. In fact, this may just be another way for him to become a marketing megastar in the next couple of years.

What matters most, as we all know, is that he goes in there and puts on a show at the expense of Gilbert Burns in Jacksonville.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier? Do you enjoy seeing Khamzat Chimaev have fun with Darren Till? Should the Chechen star be the favourite heading into his Gilbert Burns match-up at the weekend?