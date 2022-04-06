Henry Cejudo responds after being dubbed a “little fat novice” by Conor McGregor

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has once again responded to a jibe from Conor McGregor on social media.

The bizarre feud between fellow champ champs Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor has been ongoing for a few months now. While it’s incredibly unlikely we’ll ever see the two square off inside the Octagon, that hasn’t stopped them from teeing off on one another through Twitter.

Cejudo is currently retired from professional mixed martial arts whereas McGregor is still in the process of recovering from his UFC 264 broken leg. The Irishman has been posting updates of how his training is going with “Triple C” taking the opportunity to throw shots at how he’s getting on.

After McGregor took the bait, the pair resumed their strange game of cat and mouse.

You literally don’t have a leg to stand on. The last time you won a fight, Kaitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up. https://t.co/Tz2kvpsmcJ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2022

McGregor: “The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

Cejudo: “You literally don’t have a leg to stand on. The last time you won a fight, Kaitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up.”

“The Notorious” has a plethora of potential opponents he could face upon returning, with his comeback expected to happen at some point during the summer.

If he’s so inclined then he may accept Cejudo’s offer for him to jump up to 155 pounds but in reality, that probably isn’t at the top of his bucket list.

What do you think of the feud between Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor? Who do you think has had the more successful MMA career out of the two? Is there any world in which we see them meet in a sanctioned UFC bout?