Bryce Mitchell voices mass shooting conspiracy theories: “The government is behind a lot of these”

Bryce Mitchell has voiced his thoughts on mass shootings ahead of his fight with Edson Barboza this weekend.

‘Thug Nasty’ has become a fan favorite since bursting into the UFC in 2018. He’s slowly worked his way into the rankings and now sits at No.11 in the featherweight division. He’s currently set to fight UFC veteran Edson Barboza this weekend at UFC Vegas 49.

Ahead of the bout, he went onto The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. While many fighters tend to discuss their upcoming fight in their interviews, that wasn’t the case here. The UFC featherweight contender discussed mass shootings, and politics during his time on the show.

Most notably, Bryce Mitchell opined that some school shootings are done by the government. He explained that some are false flag events done by the U.S. in order to possibly revoke the second amendment and to have gun companies look bad.

“My number one explanation is that the government in a lot of these. They have an agenda, they set up mass shootings and blame the AR-15s. They say ‘Oh, now we’re coming to take your AR-15s now’. Let me tell you why they haven’t taken away the AR-15s, cause this is God’s land, they cannot. They do not have the power to take away these AR-15s. They have been trying and trying and trying, the people are too strong. I would die before I hand these guns over to my government.” – said Bryce Mitchell on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Bryce Mitchell’s comments aren’t exactly a shock to those who are aware of ‘Thug Nasty’. He has previously shared conspiracy theories on COVID-19 on his social media accounts on several occasions. The 27-year-old has stated that he believes the government created the virus to make chaos.

What do you think about Bryce Mitchell’s comments about school shootings?