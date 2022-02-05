Bryan Battle doesn’t view Tresean Gore fight as real TUF finale, confident he’ll finish him: “He’s going to melt mentally and physically”

Bryan Battle doesn’t think his UFC Vegas 47 fight against Tresean Gore is the real TUF 29 finale.

Battle and Gore were supposed to fight in the finals, but Gore suffered an injury and “Pooh Bear” ended up facing Gilbert Urbina instead. Battle won the fight to win TUF, but now as he finally faces Gore, he says this is just another fight.

“Part of the show is staying healthy and making it to the finale and he couldn’t do that so I’m the TUF champ,” Battle said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Tre thinks he’s better than me so, of course, I want to show who’s the better fighter and the real prospect, but as far as I’m concerned, this is just another fight, there is nothing special about this. I’m looking forward to it so I can show off some new things I’m working on.”

Against Gore, Battle is well-ware the undefeated pro fighter is extremely dangerous. However, he does question Gore’s cardio as he says he has seen him get tired in his fights after the first round.

For Battle, he says if he can be the one to set the pace and avoid the power shots, he will eventually find the stoppage win.

“Let’s get the obvious out of the way, he’s incredibly fast and athletic. His boxing is really sharp and he’s someone where you can’t be cute when you are fighting Tre,” Battle said. “If you are fighting cute, you are going to get hit with something and end up on your butt and look stupid. If you go back and watch his fights, he isn’t pressed a whole lot, he hasn’t been challenged. It is going to be fun to see what he does when someone in his face and is actually throwing back and not afraid of speed and explosion…

“Generally speaking, if you watch my previous fights and based on the way he fights, you can expect the first minute to two minutes of the first round to be the most competitive,” Bryan Battle later added. “As I continue to put pressure on him, continue to stay in his face, and mix things up and confuse him, he’s going to melt mentally and physically. Just go back and watch the tape, I’m expecting nothing different in this fight.”

Should Battle get his hand raised, he doesn’t care who’s next as he knows he still needs to build his name up a little bit. But, there have been a few fighters that have called him out that he wants to face.

“I would love to fight people who have been calling me out. There have been people from the Contender Series who said if they were on TUF they would’ve won,” Battle said. “There are a couple of people on my wishlist. But, I’m not shit in the UFC, I won TUF but I’m at the bottom of the rankings so I got time for any prospects coming up. If someone wants to take what I got, come and try and take it.”

Who do you think wins, Bryan Battle or Tresean Gore?