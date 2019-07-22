Brian Ortega responds to ‘The Korean Zombie’

Last week, BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor reported that a featherweight showdown between top contenders Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung is likely to land on the UFC’s September 21 return to Mexico City.

BREAKING! Korean Zombie vs Brian Ortega is in the works for September 21 in Mexico City. It is not a title shot but according to TKZ’s camp, it is “the next best thing”. Worth adding that Chan Sung Jung still wants to compete December 21 in Korea. — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) July 15, 2019

While the matchup has not yet been officially announced by the UFC, the pair are already going back and forth on social media.

It began with an Instagram post from the Korean Zombie:

“What are you doing?” the Korean fan favorite wrote in a post that featured a photograph of himself and Ortega, attempting to goad his rival into officially accepting the matchup.

On Monday morning, Brian Ortega responded to this comment from his planned opponent, offering little more than a warning.

“Don’t ask questions you don’t want the answer to,” Ortega wrote.

As Chris Taylor reported, The Korean Zombie, who is riding high on a big knockout victory over Renato Moicano, also still plans to compete in his homeland this December — so he’ll likely be looking to escape the Octagon unscathed in Mexico.

Brian Ortega, of course, will have other plans. “T-City” has not fought since he came up short to reigning UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway last December. This stoppage loss marked his first setback as professional mixed martial artist.

While Alex Volkanovski is waiting for the next shot at the winner of Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar’s UFC 240 featherweight title fight, the winner of this matchup will be very well positioned in the featherweight division.

Who do you think will win this planned showdown between Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie?

