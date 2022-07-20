Brendan Schaub warns Tom Aspinall not to rely on his BJJ black belt against Curtis Blaydes: “Blaydes eats your black belt for f**king breakfast”

Brendan Schaub is warning Tom Aspinall not to rely of his BJJ black belt against Curtis Blaydes.

It will be Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA) vs Curtis Blaydes (16-3 MMA) this coming Saturday, July 23rd in the heavyweight main event at UFC London in the O2 Arena.

Aspinall is coming into the match with a record 8 wins in a row, his latest being against Alexander Volkov (35-10 MMA) in March of this year.

Blaydes will be entering the Octagon boasting 6 wins in his last 7 fights, his latest victory against Chris Daukaus (12-5 MMA) also in March of 2022.

In speaking on ‘The Schaub Show’ podcast, Brendan Schaub has this to say about the upcoming Aspinall-Blades match-up (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I can’t emphasize enough how awful a matchup this is for Tom… I know he’s (Aspinall) a black belt. I get all that. Forget about your black belt. Curtis Blaydes eats your black belt for f***ing breakfast… If he pulls it off, dude, I will f***in tell you right now. If he beats Curtis Blaydes, the chances of him being champion are highly likely.”

Continuing Brendan Schaub alluded to this being Tom Aspinall’s biggest test yet, saying:

“This is by far his biggest test. He should look at this like a championship fight. Because if you beat Curtis Blaydes in your hometown, there couldn’t be a worse matchup for you. You beat him, you finish Curtis Blaydes, we’re going f***ing sizzler.”

It’s true, Tom Aspinall, 29, will have the hometown crowd there to cheer him on. Aspinall is currently ranked the No. 6 heavyweight contender and Curtis Blaydes comes in at No. 4 in the division.

Will you be watching UFC London this weekend? Are you putting your money on Aspinall or ‘Razor’ to win the bout?

