Brendan Schaub trashes UFC Newark lineup

Brendan Schaub has never been afraid to call it like he sees it when it comes to the UFC.

His latest critique of the promotion concerns Saturday’s UFC Newark card. Outside of the main event, which will pit former interim champion Colby Covington against former undisputed champ Robbie Lawler, Schaub considers the card incredibly weak.

“This weekend’s fights, I couldn’t tell you who’s on them,” Schaub said on his Below The Belt podcast (transcript via MMA News). “I don’t know. I know the main event, other than that I don’t know who the f*ck is on it. I know four people on the main card of this UFC.

“This weekend I’m in Nashville,” he added later. “I think my Saturday show’s sold out. That’s how sh*tty this card is. So it’s like who’s watching it? I don’t know man. But these fights are so bad.”

While Schaub is clearly not impressed with the UFC Newark lineup, he did concede that the upcoming UFC 241 pay-per-view is quite stacked.

“Dude these cards are … this is what you get man,” he said. “But then that Aug. 17 [card] in Anaheim, ‘DC’ [vs. Miocic 2], stacked.”

Here’s the UFC Newark lineup.

Main Card | 3:00 pm ET

Robbie Lawler vs. Colby Covington

Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida

Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma

Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Prelims | 12:00pm ET

Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilova

Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell

Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella

Claudio Silva vs. Cole Williams

Miranda Granger vs. Hannah Goldy

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/2/2019.