Brendan Schaub says UFC 244 stoppage is best-case scenario for Nate Diaz

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub doesn’t believe Nate Diaz would’ve pulled off a comeback over Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz and Masvidal shared the Octagon this past Saturday night in the main event of UFC 244. The two competed for the one-time-only BMF championship. The bout didn’t end the way most had hoped. The Octagon-side doctor called a halt to the contest before the fourth round could begin due to cuts formed on Diaz’s eyebrow and under his eye. Masvidal was declared the winner.

Taking to his Below The Belt podcast, Schaub explained why he feels the doctor’s stoppage was the best possible outcome at that point if you are a Diaz fan.

“The doctor’s stoppage for Nate Diaz was [the] best-case scenario,” Schaub said of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal finish. “[It] was the very best-case scenario if you’re a Nate Diaz fan, which I am. I’m also a huge Masvidal fan. But if you’re watching this and take out your biases for Nate Diaz, who has an insane fan base and Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz wasn’t that competitive in this fight. I had two rounds 10-8, I thought Jorge Masvidal was setting it up for the fourth and fifth rounds with the body shots to actually take him out. I think he probably would’ve finished Nate in the fourth or fifth.”

Schaub understands that the general consensus is of the belief that Diaz would’ve had a resurgence in the championship rounds, but he doesn’t believe it would’ve made a difference.

“I know the popular opinion goes, ‘man that’s such a shame they stopped it cause in the fourth or fifth that’s when Nate gets going,'” Schaub continued. “Sometimes, sometimes but in this fight, there was really no sign that he was gonna take over at any instance. There was never a time where you’re like, ‘man he’s successful with this.’ He had a little success with some of the boxing. When it went down to the ground, caught him in that heel hook, really no danger there. But Masvidal was landing some big shots.”

Do you think Nate Diaz could’ve made a comeback in the championship rounds against Jorge Masvidal?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/5/2019.