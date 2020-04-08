Brendan Schaub is “proud” of the UFC for proceeding with UFC 249

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has said that he is proud of the UFC for going ahead with the controversial UFC 249 event.

Over the course of the last few weeks, there’s been a layer of uncertainty surrounding the future of UFC 249 – and understandably so. From Khabib Nurmagomedov being unable to fight all the way through to Justin Gaethje replacing him, the coronavirus pandemic had seemingly put an end to any hope of this event taking place.

Alas, UFC president Dana White refused to let that happen, with the show now being set for tribal land in California.

Brendan Schaub is “proud of the UFC” for putting on #UFC249. pic.twitter.com/D2E8sGUUC0 — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) April 7, 2020

Despite the risks involved, the aforementioned Schaub had a rather interesting take on the whole issue.

“I’m proud of the UFC, man,” Schaub said on Below The Belt. “I know it’s not a popular opinion, I know I’m gonna get some s*** for this, but I don’t give a flying f***. I’m proud of the UFC. They’re taking a risk. They’re gonna be that f***ing canary, they’re flying in there, they’re flying in there, into the coal mine — and guess what, that canary is gonna come out just fine, and all you bitches are gonna watch it. I’m proud of them, man.”

It’s safe to say his sentiments aren’t exactly shared by the majority of MMA fans around the world because while the thought of having fights to watch is certainly appealing, the health and overall safety of everyone involved surely needs to be pushed as a priority above everything else.

Brendan Schaub makes a living off of saying controversial things when he talks about the sport of mixed martial arts, and it’s always interesting to see how the masses react to the latest anecdote he comes out with.

Whether or not UFC 249 even goes ahead, given that there are still 10 days remaining before the scheduled fight night, remains to be seen.

What do you think of these comments from Brendan Schaub?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/8/2020.