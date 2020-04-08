Colby Covington vows to “end” Tyron Woodley at Fight Island, feed his body to the sharks

Colby Covington has threatened to end Tyron Woodley’s life, leaving the UFC to “throw his dead body to the sharks.”

The former welterweight champion, Woodley was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London last month. The fight was eventually cancelled due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus. Now, “The Chosen One” has found a new target in the form of Covington. Woodley previously volunteered to fight the recent title challenger at UFC 249 on April 18, but claimed that his rival turned down the opportunity.

Now, Covington has responded and set the record straight. During an interview with MMA Fighting, the 32-year declared he is not dodging a fight against the former champion. In fact, he feels the matchup is long overdue.

“I offered my services,” Covington said. “I really wanted to fight Tyron Woodley on six days’ notice to save the UFC London main event. ‘Cause I thought they were coming to the US and I thought it would be a great opportunity to save that fight and do it on ESPN for the people. While the people are stuck at home, I can be the one, the saviour to save sports. Sports is dead, everybody’s dying for something, and they’re dying for this fight.

“This fight is multiple years in the making. This fight is beyond personal. There is a serious beef between me and Tyron Woodley, and it needs to be settled,” added Covington. “The only way it is going to be settled is, we’re going to do it on Dana White’s fight island, I’m going to end that b*tch. He’s going to be dead and they can just throw his dead body to the sharks.”

Although Dana White previously stated that he would be hosting future events on an island, it’s been reported that UFC 249 will, in fact, take place at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Tribal Land in California.

Covington does not know why his fight against Woodley at UFC 249 has not been finalized. Although, he suggested that his blockbuster fight would overshadow the main event of Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje.

“They also recognise and realise, that me vs. Tyron Woodley is a bigger fight than Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson, and if you look at the numbers any way you crunch it, that’s true news.”

Do you think a Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley matchup is long overdue?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/8/2020.