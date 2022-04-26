Brendan Schaub hopes Francis Ngannou works with UFC to make Tyson Fury fight: “Boxing promotion sucks!”

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub hopes that Francis Ngannou doesn’t leave the promotion.

The UFC heavyweight champion’s contract with the company expires later this year. ‘The Predator’ was last seen in action at UFC 270 in January. His victory over Ciryl Gane was a huge one, as it allowed him to leave the promotion with UFC gold if he chooses.

Since that victory, little progress has been made as to a re-signing. While he’s left the door open, Ngannou has instead shown interest in boxing Tyson Fury. The two men even shared a moment in the ring following ‘The Gypsy King’s victory over Dillian Whyte this weekend.

While he has the capacity to leave, Brendan Schaub hopes Francis Ngannou re-signs with the UFC. The fighter-turned-comedian discussed the situation on The Schaub Show podcast.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The main reason is two-fold. One, the comedian believes that the promotion will be able to promote his fight with Tyson Fury better. Also, there’s still a fight with Jon Jones awaiting the champion in the UFC. ‘Bones’ is expected to clash with Stipe Miocic later this year.

“I think the winner out of all of this is Francis because if Jon beats Stipe, we’re going to see Jon vs. Francis. But, he has this guaranteed huge payday with Tyson Fury. So I think it’s gonna force the UFC’s hand to make that deal with Francis and play ball. I pray to God they come to terms with Francis, because if it’s a Francis vs. Tyson Fury fight, we need Dana and the UFC involved.”

Brendan Schaub continued, “Boxing promotion sucks! I don’t work for Showtime anymore so I can say this stuff, the boxing promoting is f*cking terrible dude. It’s awful. There’s nobody better in sports than marketing and hyping a fight than the UFC. The marketing machine that they put behind these fighters. If they get involved like they did with Conor [McGregor] and Floyd [Mayweather], my god dude. My word is it exciting.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think about Brendan Schaub’s comments on Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury?