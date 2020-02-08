Brendan Schaub explains how Dominick Reyes can beat Jon Jones

Brendan Schaub feels Dominick Reyes has a shot at dethroning Jon Jones.

This Saturday night (Feb. 8), Jones will put his UFC light heavyweight gold on the line against Reyes. “Bones” vs. “The Devastator” will headline UFC 247 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Both men hit their target weight with Jones weighing in at 204 pounds and Reyes tipping the scales at 205.

Schaub is looking forward to the matchup and he took to his Below The Belt podcast to give his take on how Reyes can pull off the upset.

<noscript><iframe title="UFC 247 Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes | Ep. 170 Podcast | BELOW THE BELT" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mCD3kdBw56Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

“With Dominick Reyes, I think it’s a matter of him just, you gotta respect Jon Jones cause he’s the greatest light heavyweight of all time but also you can’t give him so much respect,” Schaub said of Dominick Reyes’ chances against Jones. “If Jon can get this to the third round, the fourth round, the fifth round, you ain’t beating him homeboy. You ain’t beating him. You gotta get in his face early on, pressure and not let Jon download your game plan cause once it’s downloaded, you’re f*cked. No one’s ever beat Jon. No one’s ever beat him. The only chance, you gotta do something different. You gotta go straight at him early on cause once Jon downloads your footwork and your movement, he beats ya.”

Schaub said if he was in Reyes’ shoes, he’d go after Jones right away and try to make him uncomfortable.

“So if I’m Dominick Reyes I do what got me to the dance and I go direct at him,” Schaub continued. “I don’t give him too much respect and Jon his last few fights has been hittable. Dude, alright you got knockout power go for it, man.”

The UFC 247 main card will air live on pay-per-view exclusively through ESPN+ in the United States. If you’re confused about how to watch the action, you can peep our simple guide here.

Do you think Dominick Reyes needs to pressure Jon Jones early to stand a chance at UFC 247?