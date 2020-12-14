Brandon Moreno reveals he suffered a shoulder injury during UFC 256 war with Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC flyweight contender Brandon Moreno has revealed that he suffered a shoulder injury during the UFC 256 main event.

The Flyweight Championship bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno on Saturday night exceeded all expectations with Figueiredo holding onto the belt after an absolute war.

The final result was a majority draw but that doesn’t really tell the full story, and after the fight, Moreno told reporters that he had had a problem with his shoulder that developed during the fight.

“I don’t think it’s broken, but I threw too many jabs, and I felt something in my shoulder,” Moreno said (via MMA Fighting). “After that, I felt amazing. I feel really good, to be honest. [I threw the jab very hard], and something popped in my shoulder. But I think it’s fine.

“To be honest, I feel too much pain in all my body,” Moreno said on the ESPN+ post-fight show. “But at the same time, I feel so happy. I wanted to bring that happiness to my country and my family. But it is what it is. I’m so happy to take this opportunity, and I’m ready to be with my family and kids.”

Moreno also took the time to release a statement of his own on social media where he thanked his fans and also looked ahead to next year.

“Everyone saw what happened yesterday friends, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and other times you tie in essence, yesterday’s fight is why I dedicate myself to this, I hope you enjoyed it, I feel immense thanks to all of you for the unconditional support and I can’t wait for 2021”

Just a few short years ago it seemed as if the flyweight division was on its last legs, but now, it’s producing some of the most entertaining fights across the entire UFC.

Figueiredo has found his role as the dominant champion but if UFC 256 proved anything, it’s that he won’t be able to tear through all of his contenders with absolute ease – and you can bet Moreno will be back to remind him of that somewhere down the road.