Brandon Moreno accepts Deiveson Figueiredo’s challenge to fight in Brazil: “I’m ready, let’s go”

UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is willing to fight Deiveson Figueiredo on his home soil.

‘The Assassin Baby’ captured the gold with a stoppage win over Kai Kara-France on Saturday at UFC 277. The bout was a rematch of their previous encounter at UFC 245 in December 2019. That outing saw Moreno win a unanimous decision.

However, the rematch saw the Mexico-born fighter win by knockout. Following the stoppage, Moreno was confronted in the cage by the undisputed champion. Luckily, things didn’t get too out of hand. Figueiredo later admitted that Moreno’s kindness led him to adjust his attitude.

In the midst of their conversation at UFC 277, the Brazilian challenged Brandon Moreno to fight in Brazil. That’s fine with the 28-year-old, as he explained in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

According to the newly crowned interim champion, he’s fine with fighting in Brazil, as long as he gets to fight Deiveson Figueiredo. A matchup between the two would be the fourth time they’ve clashed. To this point, the series sees both champions at one win apiece.

“Deiveson’s saying he will be ready to fight in December. … I’m ready, let’s go,” Moreno said. “I love the schedule. Right now it’s just my eye, just my foot, but I’m perfect. I’m healthy in general. I just don’t want to wait another f****** six months until my next fight. I want to fight before the end of the year. If you want to go to Brazil, we can fight in Brazil, we can fight in Russia, wherever. I don’t care, I just want to fight before the end of the year.” (h/t MMAFighting)

