Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya extends offer to Nate Diaz: “Bro if your free let me take care of your future negotiations”

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has extended an offer to Nate Diaz.

Oscar De La Hoya, 49, is an American boxing promoter and former professional boxer who competed in the sport for 16 years, from 1992 to 2008. De La Hoya won 10 world titles in six weight classes. Oscar also established a boxing promotional firm, Golden Boy Promotions, Inc. in 2002 which is based in Los Angeles, California.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) last fought in September of 2022 when he defeated Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) via a fourth-round submission at UFC 279. It was the last fight of his UFC contract, making the Californian a much sought after free agent.

In an interview with ‘MMA Junkie‘, Diaz’s manager, Zach Rosenfield made the following comment regarding what’s next for Nate:

“You will see Nate competing multiple times in 2023, and that will include boxing.”

Continuing Rosenfield said:

“Nate is going to be looking at the biggest fights possible. He has stated that completing the trilogy with Conor McGregor is something that interests him, and that has not changed.”

Boxing promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, took to ‘Twitter’ with his own invitation for Nate Diaz:

@NateDiaz209 bro if your free let me take care of your future negotiations so all these fake promoters who never put a glove on in their life take advantage of you. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) February 3, 2023

Jake Paul has also made an offer to Nate Diaz for a two-fight deal, one MMA fight and one boxing fight – six months apart. There has been no response from the UFC fighter to Paul’s callout to date.

One this is for sure, the 37-year-old Diaz is currently a hot commodity.

