Dana White reveals the shocking news he received from ‘mortality expert’ Gary Brecka: “He gave me 10.4 years to live”

UFC President Dana White recently visited ‘mortality expert’ Gary Brecka and the news he got back was not great.

During a recent episode of the ‘Action Junkeez Podcast‘, White revealed that he was recently seen by “human biologist & mortality expert,” Gary Brecka, who can apparently tell folks their expiry date based on blood and DNA markers.

“So this guy can take your blood and your DNA and tell you when you’re gonna die,” enthused White. “And he’s right within a month. How crazy is that? So I was fucking obsessed, I had to know. So he’s down in Miami… So I become fucking obsessed with finding out the month I’m gonna die. We’re down there for my son’s 21st birthday party in Miami. I connect with this guy and they come in and do my blood work and they scrape the insides of your cheeks to do your DNA. And I’m gonna find out—it’s a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday we’re down there—the following Wednesday is when my results are supposed to be back.”

Dana White continued (h/t BloodyElbow):

“So he calls me—all I’m talking about is finding out this date—and he says, ‘I’m gonna come out, personally, and walk you through your blood work. And I’m like, ‘Motherf-cker.’ I wanted to know today, when this was gonna happen… So, he ends up coming out, he sits down for three-and-a-half hours and goes through my blood work. And I’m all fucked up. My triglycerides are like 764—they should be down between 80 and 150—and everything else that could possibly be bad is bad. He gave me 10.4 years to live. This was 16 weeks ago. And he says, ‘If you don’t change these things that you’re gonna do, this is your life expectancy right now.’”

Thankfully for Dana White, the diagnosis was not set in stone as Brecka informed him the UFC boss a ten-week program that could help extend his life by years.

“First of all, the thing that freaked me out the most was: he did my blood work—I didn’t tell this guy jack shit about me, my medical history, what was going on with me personally—he told me everything that was wrong with me,” White revealed. “Shit that I didn’t even tell my wife. Told me what was wrong with me, told me everything that was wrong with me, from my blood work.

“So he says, ‘If you do what I tell you to do for the next ten weeks, I promise you I’ll change your whole life.’ So I’m one of these people that, if I set my mind to do something, I absolutely do it. So I did everything he said, to the letter. I lost 30 pounds. My legs were so fucked up 13 weeks ago, I couldn’t tie my shoes. I couldn’t bend over to tie my shoes, because my legs were fucked up. I could barely walk some days.

“Sleep apnea, snoring; I had these doctors that I went to for 10 years, asking them, ‘What’s wrong with my legs?’ They couldn’t fucking tell me,” White explained. “I told them I was having problems with sleep apnea and snoring. They sent me to one of those sleep studies where you go sleep for four fucking hours. And then they give you a fucking C-Pap machine that a 400 lb fucking guy uses. I sleep with it for 20 minutes and rip it off my face and throw it on the floor. No more sleep apnea, I don’t snore anymore. Everything is gone in 10 fucking weeks. I’ve been working with doctors for 10 years that couldn’t do it.”

Dana White concluded by suggesting he now feels 35 years young again.

“I feel like I’m 35-years-old again. Swear to god, I feel like I’m 35 again.”

