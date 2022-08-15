Bobby Green calls out “fathead” Paddy Pimblett from a few rows behind at UFC San Diego: “I don’t know about the Baddy, if he was bad, he would fight me”

Bobby Green is hoping to fight Paddy Pimblett his next time out.

Green and Pimblett were both in attendance at UFC San Diego with Green being just a few rows behind ‘The Baddy’ when he began videotaping him and calling him out. Green was vocal about thinking Pimblett was taking easy fights and hopes he steps up to the plate and faces him.

Bobby Green goes off at Paddy Pimblett at UFC San Diego pic.twitter.com/iURZ3hgPEg — Mircea (@MirceaMMA) August 15, 2022

“Who is this fathead guy? Can somebody tell me who this fathead guy is? They said he’s ‘The Baddy’ I don’t know about ‘The Baddy’ if he was bad he would fight me if he was bad. If you really want to fight someone real, somebody with some real credibility, not this ‘Money King’ bullshit, weird shit, fight a n*****, bro,” Green said in the video. “I’m with my girl, too, but I don’t give a f**k it goes down when it goes down. Man, this guy is fat, look at this guy, sheesh.”

On paper, a fight between Green and Pimblett does make sense as it would be a step-up in competition while also still being an unranked opponent for Pimblett. Whether or not the UFC or Pimblett has an interest in the fight is uncertain, but Green has made it known he wants the scrap.

Bobby Green (29-13-1) suffered a TKO loss to Islam Makhachev in a short-notice main event after beating Nasrat Haqparast by decision and scoring a TKO win over Al Iaquinta. Green has been in the UFC since 2013 and holds notable wins over James Krause, Clay Guida, and Josh Thomson among others.

Paddy Pimblett (19-3) is 3-0 in the UFC and coming off a submission win over Jordan Leavitt while also submitting Kazula Vargas and knocking out Luigi Vendramini in his debut. Before signing with the UFC, Pimblett was the former Cage Warriors featherweight champ.

