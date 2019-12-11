Kamaru Usman makes violent prediction for Colby Covington fight

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has a violent prediction for his welterweight title fight with Colby Covington, which headlines UFC 245 this Saturday in Las Vegas.

“I swear every time I think about this fight, the only way that I see it playing out is me standing over this guy while his face is full of blood,” Usman told FanSided ahead of the fight. “There’s a bunch of cuts on his face and his eyes are rolled to the back of his head and he’s trying to find out what’s going on. And there’s referees and doctors there standing over him, trying to wake him up.

“After all the different scenarios that I’ve seen in my mind about how this fight plays out, that’s what I keep coming back to.”

Needless to say, Usman is not a huge fan of Covington — and he’s not alone in feeling that way. Covington is perhaps the most polarizing figure in MMA today. As such, many fight fans are hoping he’ll lose this weekend.

Usman understands that a big portion of the MMA community is hoping he makes good on the prediction above, but is doing his best not to let the pressure get to him.

“In a sense, there is a ton of pressure. That’s my job,” Usman said. “That’s my responsibility to be able to separate myself from that pressure and go out there and do what I’m supposed to do, which is execute and win this fight in dominant fashion. So, yeah. Of course, there’s always going to be pressure, but I’m a professional and I have to be able to control all of that.”

Who do you think will win when Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington collide with the welterweight title on the line at UFC 245 this weekend?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/10/2019.