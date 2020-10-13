Beneil Dariush uses his UFC 248 performance bonus to fund an orphanage in Haiti

Beneil Dariush put his UFC 248 performance bonus to good use.

At UFC 248, Dariush scored an insane KO over Drakkar Klose in what was a wild fight. The knockout got him another performance of the night bonus, which marked the third straight fight he has received a $50k bonus. So, the 31-year-old used the extra earnings to fund an orphanage in Haiti.

“We had the privilege of visiting our friend, pastor Leo, and our orphanage in Haiti. The trip itself was only 4 day with an entire day dedicated to traveling, but the blessings of the trip out weighed all the requirements. I finally got to meet my kids and see their situation. I was so happy to see how well the kids are treated and how much joy they have. I want to thank everyone who donated to our orphanage to make this possible. God bless you,” Dariush wrote on Instagram.

This is awesome to see and the generosity of Dariush does not go unnoticed. He could’ve easily used that money on himself but Dariush decided to help those in need and funding that orphanage will help several kids find a home.

Beneil Dariush is coming off a highlight-reel knockout over Scott Holtzman in August. However, he missed weight which was the reason he did not get another bonus last time out. Ever since his 0-2-1 stretch he has rallied off four straight wins and is back in the lightweight rankings.

Dariush was expected to face Charles Oliveira on Oct. 3 yet the fight was canceled after the Brazilian withdrew. He currently has no fight in the works but after the missionary work in Haiti he is looking to return to the Octagon soon and should get a top-10 opponent as he looks to work his way back up the lightweight rankings.

What do you make of Beneil Dariush using his UFC 248 POTN bonus to fund an orphanage in Haiti?