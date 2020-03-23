Ben Saunders was planning UFC return on ill-fated tribal casino card

Former UFC welterweight Ben Saunders says he was willing to fight on five days’ notice in order to get another chance to fight in the Octagon.

The UFC was forced to cancel its card scheduled for London and immediately began looking at other options in order to save the event. UFC president Dana White admitted the promotion was in talks of doing a card at a tribal casino in Oklahoma, but ultimately couldn’t pull off the event due to the coronavirus quarantine. Saunders, though, was willing to fight on that card in order to get another chance to fight in the Octagon.

After the London card was scrapped, the UFC matchmakers sent out an email asking managers if they had anyone willing to fight on very short notice that was either on the UFC roster or a UFC veteran. Several fighters put up their hands in an effort to save the card, including Saunders, who was looking to take a short-notice fight to return to the UFC after being cut back in February.

Saunders himself took to Instagram to confirm he was willing to five on five days’ notice to get another shot in the UFC.

Fan: Do you have any promotions seeking you yet?

Saunders: tried to jump on a 5 day notice fight for UFC when London event got cancelled, but unfortunately all events got cancelled. Woulda been dope, gonna have to see how this issue plays out, hopefully life can get back to normal real soon.

One of the most exciting welterweights on the UFC roster win or lose, Saunders was cut following four consecutive losses, including a TKO loss to Matt Brown at UFC 245 that sent him packing. But as someone who always puts on a show win or lose, he’s someone the UFC matchmakers likely have on standby just in case they need a replacement on short notice, and he was willing to do just that on the ill-fated tribal casino card.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/23/2020.