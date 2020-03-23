Henry Cejudo warns Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘That crown will be mine’

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is gunning for the top spot on the UFC’s vaunted pound-for-pound list, and not even the coronavirus pandemic will stop him.

At least, that’s the message he shared on Instagram recently.

Cejudo currently holds the No. 3 spot in the UFC’s men’s pound-for-pound rankings. The No. 2 spot is occupied by undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the top spot is held by UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones — considered by many to be the best fighter ever.

Cejudo wants Nurmagomedov and Jones to know that, virus or no virus, he’s coming for the top spot on that list.

“There are two men ahead of me on the pound for pound rankings and I’m here to tell you, ‘Virus or no Virus that crown will be mine'” – Henry Cejudo on Instagram.

Cejudo is currently on an incredibly impressive win-streak. After losing back-to-back fights against Demetrious Johnson and Joseph Benavidez in 2016, he rebounded with a pair of victories over Wilson Reis and Sergio Pettis. Cejudo then rematched Johnson for the UFC flyweight title, and ended the long-time champ’s legendary reign with a controversial split decision.

From there, Cejudo defended the flyweight belt with a first-round stoppage of TJ Dillashaw, who held the UFC bantamweight belt at the time. After Dillashaw failed a drug test and was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, Cejudo moved up to bantamweight to battle Marlon Moraes for the vacant title. He won the fight via third-round TKO, become a two-division UFC champ.

Cejudo has not fought since then, and has since vacated the flyweight title, but will soon return to the Octagon — unless the coronavirus pandemic has other plans. He’s scheduled to defend his bantamweight belt against former featherweight champ Jose Aldo at UFC 250 on May 9.

