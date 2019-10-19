Dana White slams Greg Hardy and his Team over use of inhaler at UFC Boston

UFC President Dana White was not at all happy that Greg Hardy used an inhaler in between rounds, an act that resulted in a no-contest at tonight’s UFC Boston event.

Hardy (5-1 MMA, 1 no-contest) took on UFC newcomer Ben Sosoli on the main card of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 6 event.

After Greg Hardy was initially awarded a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3), the commission decided to overturn the ruling in favor of a no-contest due to ‘The Prince of War’ using an inhaler in between rounds two and three.

Hardy’s actions spawned a ton of negative reactions from fellow fighters on social media (see those here), and UFC President Dana White was less than impressed.

The UFC Boss spoke about the controversial fight at tonight’s UFC Boston post-fight press conference.

“Yeah, it was crazy. So everybody started screaming at me ‘He used an inhaler! He used an inhaler!’. I’m like, I couldn’t even grasp it, like ‘What do you mean he used an inhaler?’. So, when the fight was over I went over to Din Thomas and said.. ‘What the f*ck are you doing?!.'” Dana White explained. “I said “How are you using an inhaler?’ and he said ‘The Commissioner said we could’. What commissioner? When? How? So then, you know, my team started to jump into it and try to figure out what happened and what was going on.”

Dana White continued:

“If you watch it, you can understand how it happened. But, you know he asked the guy and he said ‘Is it medically approved’ and he said ‘It is USADA approved’. So because he put it down on hit sheet that he was using an inhaler, and they knew he used an inhaler, it’s just… it’s crazy. I don’t even know what to say. First of all, Din Thomas. I mean come on Din, you’ve been in this game forever. You know what I mean? His corner, they got to know that you can’t use an inhaler in the corner. They should know that.”

Hardy issued his own statement on the Rosoli bout being ruled a no-contest (see that here).

Who would you like to see Greg Hardy fight next following tonight’s no-contest ruling against Ben Sosoli at UFC Boston? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 19, 2019