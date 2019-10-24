Ben Askren explains how he got over Jorge Masvidal loss

Ben Askren experienced the first loss of his professional MMA career earlier this year, and it was a tough one.

The loss occurred in a UFC 239 battle with Jorge Masvidal. Five seconds and one flying knee into the fight, and Askren’s undefeated record was no more.

It was a tough pill to swallow for the trash-talking wrestler, but he managed to get over it.

He explained how he moved past this loss ahead of his imminent, UFC Singapore fight with Demian Maia.

Apparently, it was as simple as having a few drinks, sleeping in, and picking himself up.

“That night I went to the after party,” Askren told the assembled media in Singapore (via South China Morning Post). “The next day my wife and I slept in and I went to a pool party. There was no time to waste sitting crying in my room. I just got up and kept moving. The next week I was coaching a bunch of kids at a national tournament so life moves on, you don’t have time to sit and feel sorry for yourself.

“All my life I’ve been a slow starter and later in my life it was recognized as a weakness. So then I became a faster starter. Jorge likes to start fast and I knew that. I knew he was going to try something right away and he hit the right spot at the right time. And that was it. It wasn’t even like I learned a lesson. I knew something was coming. Just not that.”

Askren also commented on his looming showdown with Maia — a matchup he seems very excited about.

“It’s a different fight,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for me strategically. I’ve brought in a couple of jiu-jitsu guys to help me prepare and I feel like I am ready. It all starts Saturday night. Again.”

Do you think Ben Askren will get back on track in Singapore this weekend?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.