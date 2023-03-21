Belal Muhammad reacts after Colby Covington sends threatening message to UFC commentator Jon Anik

Belal Muhammad is reacting after Colby Covington sent a threatening message to UFC commentator Jon Anik.

Covington recently spoke to ‘MMA Fighting’ with some fighting words for Belal Muhammad:

“You’re not talking Belal; you’re talking the racist. That guy is so beyond racist, like, everything he does is racist, the guy’s a freaking joke. He’s saying I’m in this position because of my skin color, because I’m white? That’s clear racism.”

The position Colby is in is he’s been told by UFC President, Dana White, that he is next in line to fight Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) for a shot at the welterweight title.

Anik had previously tweeted:

Understand acutely why Colby Covington was the back-up but hard not to feel for @bullyb170! 9-fight unbeaten streak. Hasn't lost in 4-plus years. Just KO'd a previously undefeated fighter. The man deserves his respect and I don't say that b/c he hosts a podcast w/ my twin bro. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) March 17, 2023

Colby was indeed the back-up for the Edwards (21-3 MMA) vs Usman (20-3 MMA) welterweight main event at UFC 286 this past weekend, which saw Edwards retain the welterweight belt.

Continuing to speak to ‘MMA Fighting’, Covington took direct aim at MMA commentator, Jon Anik for his tweet saying:

“And you know who’s hanging out and associating with that racist? Jon Anik. Jon Anik, you know, supports that racism. He’s (Anik) supposed to be impartial, he’s supposed to have that headset, he’s supposed to be an interviewer, he’s supposed to remain impartial… You want to be a cheerleader? Put down the headset, pick up the pom-poms, go on the side, and be a cheerleader… And Jon Anik, dude, I don’t want your kids to grow up without a dad, just realize you live in Boca (Raton), I live in Miami motherf**ker, you’re not too far from me, so you better shut your f**king mouth. You poke the bear, now you get the bear comes after you.”

Well, Belal has weighed in on Covington’s comments to Anik, taking to ‘Twitter‘ he responded:

I’ll be in Miami in a couple weeks keep that same energy I hope the clown of dada county shows his face https://t.co/veQa450yTK — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2023

“I’ll be in Miami in a couple weeks keep that same energy I hope the clown of dada county shows his face.”

Belal later added:

“Jon’s my brother I promise you he’s getting slapped just for disrespecting family.”

It’s true that ‘Remember the Name’ has indicated his desire to meet ‘Chaos’ in the Octagon, but to date that has not occurred.

Belal Muhammad (22-3 MMA) has a record 8 wins in his last 9 fights, 1 was a no-contest. The last time the welterweight lost was back in January of 2019 at UFC 205. Muhammad most recently defeated Sean Brady (15-1 MMA) via TKO in October of 2022 at UFC 280.

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) has lost 2 of his last 4 fights in the Octagon. The 35-year-old last fought and defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in March of 2022 at UFC 272.

What do you think of Muhammad’s response to Covington? Do you agree that ‘Chaos’ should be next in line for a shot at the welterweight belt?

