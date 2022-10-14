Aspen Ladd explains why she’s “on top of the world” following UFC departure

Aspen Ladd has explained why she feels on top of the world after leaving the UFC and joining PFL.

While she was always a fascinating prospect during her tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Aspen Ladd’s weight cut issues, as well as some disagreements with the promotion, eventually led to her being released.

The final straw came when she was unable to make weight for her contest with Sara McMann last month, and ever since then, things have moved quite quickly.

Ladd proceeded to sign with PFL and then soon after, it was announced that she will be fighting Julia Budd at PFL 10 on November 25.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Ladd discussed all of the changes with her career and made it known that she’s pretty happy with how everything turned out.

“[It’s been] a rollercoaster of emotions,” Ladd said. “Obviously, initially there’s always that, ‘Oh gosh, what’s gonna happen now?’ But since parting ways with the UFC, nothing but positivity has happened, nothing but good things. Right now, I’m just on top of the world. I couldn’t be happier with how things are going.

“Fair to say [I’m making more than I was in the UFC]… I couldn’t be happier. It’s been nothing but good news. You had the awful thing happen, and then everything since then has just been continually getting better.”

Quotes via MMA News

Ladd is expected to compete in the women’s featherweight division during next year’s tournament, with some wondering whether or not she’ll eventually take part in a superfight against Kayla Harrison.

Are you excited to see what Aspen Ladd can achieve during her stint with the PFL? Do you expect to see her return to the UFC at some point in the future? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

