Movsar Evloev forced out of UFC main event with Bryce Mitchell

UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has been forced out of his UFC main event against Bryce Mitchell, as per reports.

Within the context of the featherweight division, Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell are two of the leading prospects with many believing they could both go on to hold the gold. Of course, the current king Alex Volkanovski may have a thing or two to say about that, but Evloev and Mitchell are definitely making big gains as they continue on through their exciting careers.

The pair were scheduled to collide in just a matter of weeks on November 5, entering into a main event for the first time in their careers. They hold a combined 31-0 record in mixed martial arts and, all things considered, this was shaping up to be an intoxicating encounter.

Unfortunately, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, Evloev has been pulled from the contest as a result of an injury he picked up.

Per sources: Movsar Evloev it’s OUT of the Nov. 5th UFC card due to injury. Promotion it’s looking for a replacement. Ilia Topuria has been saying that he would step to fight Bryce Mitchell in this case but nothing is done yet. Via @ESPNDeportes — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) October 14, 2022

The early indication is that Ilia Topuria could be the man to step in and save the day but thus far, there has been no confirmation – or indication – that this is the route Dana White and company will go down.

There are still a few weeks left until fight night but if they’re unable to find a suitable replacement, they may find a new main event altogether and push Evloev vs Mitchell back to a later date.

The possibilities are endless but with Volkanovski teasing a move to lightweight and no top contenders competing right now, things feel a little stagnant at 145 pounds.

Who would you like to see replace Movsar Evloev in a potential showdown with Bryce Mitchell next month? Are both of these men set for a future title shot based on what you’ve seen so far? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

