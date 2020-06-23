Anthony Smith slams Max Rohskopf’s corner: “Get him the f**k out of there”

Anthony Smith is not a fan of the way Robert Drysdale reacted after Max Rohskopf asked him to stop the bout following the second round of his fight against Austin Hubbard.

Rohskopf was making his UFC debut on short notice and after the second round told his coach to end the fight nine times. Nine times. Yet, his corner didn’t do that. The referee and someone from the Nevada State Athletic Commission overheard him asking for it to be stopped and they ended up stepping in.

For Smith, he says Drysdale failed his fighter and should’ve stopped the fight when his fighter asked.

“I’m frustrated for sure. It’s was frustrating to watch and I think the reaction from the fans and the other fighters is more frustrating, especially given the situation I was in not that long ago,” Anthony Smith said to TMZ Sports. “I get it, if there is a kid that’s young and facing adversity for possibly, maybe the first real-time in his career and maybe he thinks he doesn’t have it or maybe needs some encouragement. I believe he asked out nine times. This isn’t God damn bloodsport and not all of us think the same.

“Not everybody is me. It’s just different, he is a young kid and he wanted out,” Smith added. “Get him the f**k out of there. He wanted to go home. He said he didn’t have it, he didn’t want to have to do this anymore. That is what he said, I don’t want to do this anymore.

“That’s different than being down on yourself and needing a pick me up. That’s way deeper than that and then to see the fans and the other fighters stick by Drysdale? Listen, I respect Drysdale as much as anybody in the game,” he continued. “That guy is a pioneer in the jiu-jitsu world and I’m a huge fan of his. But, he messed up, he messed up. That needs to be said, this is not the same situation as mine. I did everything I could to stay in there. He was doing everything he could possibly do to get out. Get him out.”

Although many would point to Marc Montoya not stopping the fight when Anthony Smith was getting beat by Glover Teixeira, “Lionheart” says it is not the same. He says he wanted to continue fighting and told his corner he was good to continue. Smith also says if he were to tell Marc Montoya he wanted out, the Factory X coach would stop the fight right then and there, as most coaches would.

What do you make of Anthony Smith slamming Max Rohskopf’s corner.