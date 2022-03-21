Anthony Smith responds to callout from UFC London winner Paul Craig

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has responded to a recent callout from fellow contender Paul Craig.

For many years now Anthony Smith has been one of the most consistent performers at 205 pounds. While he does have three defeats to his name in the weight class, he’s 7-3 overall and is currently riding a three-fight win streak – all of which came via stoppage.

He’s been pursuing a fight against Aleksandar Rakic as of late but if that doesn’t come to fruition, there are other members of the top 15 who would be more than happy to step up.

On Saturday night, Paul Craig followed up his triumphant win over Nikita Krylov with a callout of “Lionheart”. In response, Smith said the following on social media.

Ankalaev, Craig…whoever. The answer is yes. Always yes. It’s not me that you have to convince. https://t.co/ZKVORcrUBt — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) March 19, 2022

As much as Craig may want to return to Glasgow for the fight, UFC president Dana White confirmed in his post-fight interview that they aren’t likely to head back to Scotland as early as June.

The UFC London card last weekend really did prove that we’re currently living through a golden age of UK MMA. Whether it be in the UFC, Bellator, Cage Warriors or beyond, there’s world class talent to be found across all weight classes.

Smith, though, has built up quite the reputation when it comes to derailing hype trains.

Craig’s submission skills have been lauded by the masses and Smith himself knows a thing or two about getting people to tap out. Therefore, we can only imagine there will be fireworks if they do get the chance to meet in the middle of the Octagon.

Do you think there’s a chance we could see Anthony Smith battle Paul Craig in the next few months? If the UFC manages to get the fight booked, who do you think will be the favourite and will the winner be one more victory away from a title shot?