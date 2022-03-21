Video | Crowd riots force premature ending to GLORY 80 event, promotion issues statement

GLORY 80 was cancelled on Saturday night following a riot from hooligans at the event that prompted safety concerns.

In one of the most bizarre combat sports moments of the year thus far, GLORY Kickboxing was forced to suspend an event in Belgium due to ongoing issues in the crowd. It occurred during the co-main event between Arkadiusz Wrzosek and Badr Hari when, after a knockdown in round two, things began to get heated – with Wrzosek’s supporters seemingly being at the forefront of the issues.

After chairs were thrown and fights were emerging, GLORY made the executive decision to call off the remainder of the show.

They proceeded to release the following statement yesterday after an initial release on the night.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official statement on GLORY 80https://t.co/7t6raVx7sQ — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) March 20, 2022

For the past 10 years, GLORY has successfully been organizing safe, world-class events in dozens of cities and countries around the world. In preparation of and during the GLORY 80 event at the Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium, GLORY worked with the local authorities and took all steps necessary to ensure the on-site safety precautions and procedures.

Unfortunately, a group of individuals with bad intentions attended the event last night. They exhibited unsafe behavior during the event. With absolute regard to the safety of the audience and upon the request of the local authorities, GLORY stopped the event. It was the first time that such an incident has ever taken place at a GLORY event, and we would like to report that with today’s knowledge all event attendees are safe and no one was seriously injured. Safety of all participants and attendees has always and will always be GLORY’s utmost priority.

We are deeply saddened that these irresponsible actions have ruined everyone’s night: from fighters, to viewers, to the 7,000 fans, and GLORY staff and partners who participated into the sold-out Trixxo Arena which was supposed to be part of a special night. These individuals tried to tarnish the image of the sport that we and millions of fans around the world love and care about. This type of behavior has no place in our sport or at our events.

Over the next days, GLORY will be conducting a full investigation on this incident together with the local authorities. We will take all necessary measures and apply the strictest sanctions, including legal actions, to anyone who took part, directly or indirectly, in any misconduct.

Lastly, GLORY will communicate actions that will be implemented for GLORY’s pay-per-view customers by email next week.”

Will GLORY be able to survive following this PR disaster?