Anthony Smith responds after being labeled a “rat” and a “loser” by former UFC champion Conor McGregor

Anthony Smith has responded to being called a “rat” by Conor McGregor during their recent USADA debate.

Aside from being a top UFC light heavyweight, Anthony Smith is also a pretty solid analyst. He’s opinionated, he has informed views, and he’s well-spoken.

However, he seemed to make an enemy out of Conor McGregor recently by drawing attention to his physique and the fact he hasn’t been tested by USADA recently.

McGregor, as you can imagine, lashed out at Smith. He drew comparisons to Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman before outright insulting the former title contender.

Now, ‘Lionheart’ has had his chance to officially respond.

“If there’s something out there that could help me heal that I could do legally, I totally would, because I would heal a lot faster,” Smith said. “But it’s not even his reasoning that I’m questioning.

Smith responds to McGregor

“What bugs me is that guys like Anderson [Silva] and guys like Chris Weidman and myself have had lots of bad injuries, and we didn’t have the ability to just step out of the USADA pool, get yourself healed, and then come back with no repercussions.”

“Did he break any rules? You’re [Bisping] the one who played devil’s advocate. You said ‘technically’ he’s not breaking any rules,” Smith said. “That’s because different rules apply to him. I don’t have that capability, or at least I didn’t think.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of what team you may be on here, it’s safe to say these two won’t be sharing a drink of Proper Twelve anytime soon.

Who has the more sound argument here – Anthony Smith or Conor McGregor? When do you think we will see the Irishman back in the cage? When he does return, who will he face? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!