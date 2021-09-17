Anthony Smith on potential greatest of all time Jon Jones: “We’re really not that far off and especially now”

Anthony Smith believes that the current crop of UFC light heavyweights have pretty much caught up to 205-pound great Jon Jones.

While “Lionheart” may have failed in his attempt to capture the strap from Jones two years ago, he’s still managed to shine through ever since as a big fan favourite in the division. From his personality to his fight style, it’s hard not to enjoy what Anthony Smith does for the UFC.

In an interview during the lead-up to his fight against Ryan Spann this weekend, Smith was asked about his contest against Jones and where he thinks the light heavyweight division is at right now.

“On the worst night of my life, obviously he won every round, he beat me, he won a decision. I take full responsibility for that but that was the worst performance and the worst day of my life and the greatest of all time didn’t blow me out of the water and embarrass me or injure me?” Smith said. “It never even felt like I was in danger. It’s not a knock on Jon. As much as me and Jon don’t get along, I give him all the praise in the world. He deserves everything that he’s got. That man is potentially the greatest of all time and he’s earned that. But we’re not that far off. We’re really not that far off and especially now.

“I feel like I still believed then, I said it right after, I can beat that guy. I know I can beat that guy. I just didn’t show up and that’s my fault and he did a great job of shutting me down.”

“You’re going to tell me Jan Blachowicz doesn’t have a chance against Jon Jones?” Smith said. “Get the f*ck out of here. That’s crazy.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

