Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor was “out of his mind on the pain pills” at VMA’s

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor was “out of his mind on the pain pills” during his altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA’s.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) was involved in a scuffle with the multi-platinum recording artist at last weekend’s MTV Music Awards. While the altercation did not result in anything serious, it was another incident that had some fans alarmed.

According to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, the Irish star is likely suffering side effects from his post-surgery pain medication.

“I’ve been there,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast (h/t MMANews). “I mean, I’ve not been there doing that at the MTV f*cking music awards. What I mean is that I’ve had surgery, and the medication that they give you, you lose your f*cking mind. I think a lot of that was (Sunday) because he was out of his mind, on the pain pills because that’s how it goes.”

Michael Bisping continued by sharing his own experience with post-surgery pain killers.

“They make you very f*cking antsy, very erratic, very angry. Me and Callum, Callum is the calmest kid ever. Callum was f*cking arguing with everything I was saying when he had surgery. They kind of make you like that. I don’t know. I’m not making excuses for him, but just from what I saw, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve had that feeling before.’” Bisping reiterated.

The former UFC champions, Bisping (30-9 MMA) and McGregor (22-6 MMA), recently engaged in a nasty Twitter beef online. That all started after ‘The Count’ shared his take regarding Conor’s online feud with Daniel Cormier. During his assessment, Michael Bisping suggested that ‘DC’ would rip Conor McGregor “limb from limb” in a real fight.

Those comments led to Conor McGregor accusing Michael Bisping of sprinting out of his hometown after “they” came knocking on his mothers door.

Do you agree with Bisping that McGregor was likely whacked out on pain killers at last weekend VMA awards?