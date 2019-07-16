Anthony Smith fires back at Jon Jones: ‘I’m the guy that made you almost likeable’

Back at UFC 235, Jon Jones defended his light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith. Although it was a dominant performance from “Bones” he nearly had another DQ loss on his record.

During the fight, the champion threw a knee that connected with Smith’s head while he was down. It was an illegal knee and had “Lionheart” not been able to continue, he would have won the belt. But, he decided to stay in the fight and took Jones to the scorecards.

Now, months removed from their fights, the two are going at it on social media.

Anthony Smith in a recent interview: “I’ve said it over, and over, and over again: I’m coming, and there’s no one who’s gonna stop me.” 😩🤫 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 16, 2019

“Anthony Smith in a recent interview: “I’ve said it over, and over, and over again” I’m coming, and there’s no one who’s gonna stop me.” — Jones wrote on Twitter.

Smith then saw the post and replied to Jon Jones, seemingly not happy with him.

Oh now we’re making fun of people?You better check yourself, tough guy. Don’t forget I’m the guy that made you almost likable… I’ll quickly be the guy to change that if you keep it up. Also, you owe me a fucking drink and i don’t forget…Modelo…12oz bottle…chilled. https://t.co/75zKdzYpul — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) July 16, 2019

“Oh now we’re making fun of people? You better check yourself, tough guy. Don’t forget I’, the guy that made you almost likable. I’ll quickly be the guy to change that if you keep it up. Also, you owe me a f*****g drink and I don’t forget… Modelo… 12oz bottle… chilled,” Smith replied.

Of course, during the post-fight press conference, Jon Jones said he owed Anthony Smith a beer after he decided not to take the DQ win. And, he mentioned how much of a good guy he was for continuing to fight. But, it doesn’t seem like Jones feels the same way months after his win over the former middleweight.

Given the state of the light heavyweight division, and Smith’s recent win over Alexander Gustafsson, it seems likely the two will fight again soon. Whether or not Smith will be able to do what he says he will remains to be seen.

The 30-year-old remains confident he will be able to beat Jon Jones the next time they fight.

Would you like to see Anthony Smith and Jon Jones fight again? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/16/2019.