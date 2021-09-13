Anthony Smith fires back at “f*cking dork” Ryan Spann ahead of UFC Vegas 37

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith fired back at “f*cking dork” Ryan Spann ahead of their fight this weekend at UFC Vegas 37.

Smith, the No. 6 ranked fighter at 205lbs, meets the No. 11 ranked Spann in the headliner of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card. Ahead of their fight, “Superman” had some choice words to say about “Lionheart” in the UFC’s video promo package for UFC Vegas 37. Smith heard those comments, and speaking on The MMA Hour, he responded to what Spann said.

“I didn’t see it live, but I had enough people reach out that I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll go back and watch and see what this is about.’ I don’t know. What a nerd. I just laughed at it the whole time. Like, what are you so mad about?” Smith said (via MMAFighting.com).

“It sounds like a bunch of sh*t that’s bothering him, that he’s got to convince himself. And then at the end he hit me with the old ‘Watchmen’ quote, when Rorschach was in prison: ‘I’m not locked in here with you, you’re locked in here with me.’ Get out of here, you f*cking dork. Listen, I don’t want to take this too deep because there’s no beef there. I definitely don’t have his respect, which is fine. I will next Saturday night, I promise you that.”

Smith is coming off of back-to-back stoppage wins over Jimmy Crute and Devin Clark in his last two fights, while Spann most recently defeated Misha Cirkunov via knockout. With both fighters coming off of big wins, this should be an important fight in the UFC’s 205lbs division, and the winner surely figures to get a big-name opponent in their next outing.

Who do you think wins this Saturday’s main event at UFC Vegas 37 between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann?