Jorge Masvidal shares prediction for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal shared his prediction for the upcoming Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 fight at UFC 266.

Diaz and Lawler meet next Saturday night in a five-round, non-title welterweight bout at UFC 266. It’s the long-awaited rematch between the two fan favorites after Diaz knocked Lawler out with punches back in 2004. 17 years later and these two are now set to face off again in a fight that doesn’t really feature any title implications considering both Diaz and Lawler are not ranked fighters. But they are both huge names in the sport, so it’s no wonder that Masvidal recently said that he would like to face the winner of the fight.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Masvidal was asked who he thinks will win the Diaz vs. Lawler 2 fight. If you ask Masvidal to pick a winner, he says he’d put his money on Diaz.

“Very interested in this outcome, of course. Love Robbie Lawler. We were teammates for about four years. One of the better guys in the sport – just a stand-up dude, great dude, great fighter. I don’t think he’s the same fighter that he was four years ago. I haven’t seen Nick Diaz fight in eight years, so this fight to me is very, like – I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Masvidal said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I haven’t seen Nick fight. I didn’t know if he was staying in the best shape or not during these eight years. It’s not that ring rust is everything, but eight years is a lot of time to be sitting on the bench. So I want to say that Robbie hasn’t been looking like himself, he hasn’t been looking the greatest in his fights with – this is a tough one to call for me. But if I was going to put money on it, I’d probably lean toward Nick.”

Do you agree with the prediction Jorge Masvidal shared for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2?