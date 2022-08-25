Anthony Smith believes Luke Rockhold had all the ingredients to be a “superstar” after UFC 278: “Where was this f**king guy ten years ago?”

Anthony Smith thinks Luke Rockhold could’ve been a superstar if he acted the way he did at UFC 278 throughout his entire career.

In the lead-up to his return fight against Paulo Costa, Rockhold was vocal about his displeasure with the UFC, fighter pay, and how fighters are treated among other topics.

“I’m not saying anything that’s not real,” Rockhold said about fighter pay at UFC 278 media day. “Everything I’m saying is justified and truthful. Just because I should be in a position of power before I say this sh*t? F**k off. I have nothing to lose. I don’t need this business. I love fighting, and I’m here to fight the best motherf**kers, and this happens to be the place where it’s done. The company is f**king growing, and they’re implementing other little stupid-ass bonuses – $5,000 here, $5,000 there. $50,000, man? We’ve been stuck on this motherf*cker for 20 f*cking years. I mean, back when GSP was fighting Jake (Shields), I mean, what was it? $100,000? F**king it was growing.”

After Luke Rockhold’s comments, several current and former fighters backed him up and said he was telling the truth. Although the former middleweight champ lost, many liked the way he acted throughout fight week, and Anthony Smith – who has made it known he doesn’t like Rockhold – he believes Rockhold could’ve been a superstar if he acted like that throughout his career.

“It was raw, so raw. Where was this guy f*****g guy 10 years ago? He’d be a f*****g superstar! I can get behind that guy,” Smith said on Believe You Me (via Sportskeeda) about Rockhold. “The guy who’s like ‘I’m f*****g old,’ I’m with you. I can get behind that guy.”

Of course, the former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champ announced his retirement after his war with Paul Costa last weekend.

Do you agree with Anthony Smith that Luke Rockhold could’ve been a big star if he acted the way he did at UFC 278 throughout his career?