Anthony Pettis reacts following loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 241

In tonight’s co-main event, former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis squared off against Nate Diaz in the UFC 241 welterweight bout.

It marked Pettis’ second fight at welterweight, this after he scored a sensation knockout victory over Stephen Thompson in his division debut this past March in Nashville.

Unfortunately for fans of “Showtime”, Anthony’s momentum from his win over “Wonderboy” did not carry over into tonight’s fight.

While his bout with Nate Diaz proved to be very competitive, it was still very clear that after fifteen minutes of action the Stockton native had done enough to get the nod from the judges in attendance.

The judges would prove to be capable, ultimately awarding Nate Diaz a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis (30-27 x2, 29-28).

With the victory, Diaz improves to 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances and moves his overall record to 20-11.

Prior to defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, Nate Diaz was coming off a controversial majority decision loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202.

‘Showtime’, who was taken to hospital immediately following tonight’s bout, issued the following two posts on Instagram following his setback to Diaz.

Anthony Pettis is now 22-9 overall in mixed martial arts, but has lost 7 of his past 11 bouts. During that stretch, ‘Showtime’ has scored wins over Charles Oliveira, Jim Miller, Michael Chiesa and the aforementioned “Wonderboy” Thompson respectively.

Who would you like to see former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis fight next following his loss to Nate Diaz at tonight’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 18, 2019