Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz defeating Anthony Pettis and calling out Jorge Masvidal

UFC President Dana White spoke to media following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 241 event, where he shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis.

Speaking with members of the media backstage, White had the following to say about ‘The Stockton Slugger’ eanring a unanimous decision victory over ‘Showtime’ this evening.

“He is a needle mover now.” Dana White said of Nate Diaz.

Following his victory over Pettis, the Stockton native proceeded to callout Jorge Masvidal.

Dana White admitted that he liked the sounds of that potential welterweight fight.

“Who wouldn’t want to see that fight?” White asked with a smile.

Nate Diaz has now gone 7-4 over his past eleven Octagon appearances, scoring wins over Takanori Gomi, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, Gray Maynard, Michael Johnson, Conor McGregor and now Anthony Pettis during that stretch.

As for Jorge Masvidal, ‘Gamebred’ is coming off back-to-back knockout victories over opponents Darren Till and Ben Askren in his most recent efforts. His win over ‘Funky’ set a record for fastest knockout in promotional history at a mere 5-seconds.

Meanwhile, ‘Showtime’ drops to 4-7 over his past eleven fights following tonight’s loss to Diaz. The former lightweight champion, Pettis, was transported to hospital immediately after the conclusion of this evenings event.

Who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight Jorge Masvidal next following his victory over Anthony Pettis at tonight’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 18, 2019