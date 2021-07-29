Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena scratched from UFC 265

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has been forced to withdraw from the Julianna Pena matchup at UFC 265 next weekend.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger broke the news on Thursday that Nunes has tested positive for COVID-19 and her upcoming title defense against Nunes has been canceled. It was scheduled to be the co-main event for UFC 265. According to UFC exec Hunter Campbell, the promotion is hoping to re-book the fight for later this year once Nunes is good to go.

BREAKING: Amanda Nunes tested positive for COVID, UFC chief’s Hunter Campbell tells ESPN, cancelling her UFC 265 bantamweight title fight with Julianna Peña that was set for Aug. 7. Campbell said the plan is to reschedule the bout when Nunes is healthy:https://t.co/a0FKwtZtUb — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 29, 2021

It is certainly disappointing news for everyone involved that Nunes vs. Pena has been postponed. While it wasn’t the most exciting matchup, it was still another chance to see Nunes and her greatness do her thing inside the Octagon, and against an opponent in Pena who was confident she had the skill set to give the champ issues. Unfortunately, we will now have to wait until later this year to see these two women fight for the strap.

Nunes is coming off of a first-round submission win over Megan Anderson in her last fight earlier this year, while Pena was most recently seen winning by third-round submission over Sara McMann. Some fans and media didn’t believe that Pena deserved the title shot because she is just 2-2 in her last four fights, but with few other options as fresh title contenders, the UFC likes this fight against Nunes, and the plan is to keep it intact.

Do you want the UFC to re-book the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena fight or would you prefer is someone else got the title shot instead?