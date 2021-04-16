Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena react after title fight booking at UFC 265

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and rival Julianna Pena reacted after their title fight booking at UFC 265.

Nunes vs. Pena will take place on August 7 at UFC 265. Pena was calling for the fight in recent months on social media and in interviews, and after UFC president Dana White admitted that he was thinking about giving her the title shot, the promotion ended up making good on those comments and booking it. Nunes vs. Pena will now take place this summer at UFC 265, though it’s unknown if it will headline or if another title fight will take place on the card. Either way, Nunes vs. Pena should be a highly-anticipated battle.

Following the announcement of Nunes vs. Pena, both fighters took to their respective social media to react to it. Check out what Nunes and Pena told the fans about their fight.

Ladies and gentlemen…. IT’S ON! #135

LFG!! August 7 #nunesvspeña #peñapower #ufc #wmma

Nunes is coming off of a quick stoppage win over Megan Anderson at UFC 259 in March in a UFC women’s featherweight title defense. For this fight, she is dropping back down to the women’s bantamweight division when she takes on Pena, who is just 2-2 over her last four fights. Though she defeated Sara McMann by submission in her last fight, Pena had just been submitted by Germaine de Randamie in her fight before that. The fact that she lost just last October is something that is throwing some fans off about this matchup.

Having said that, there aren’t many other options in the UFC women’s bantamweight division, and you have to give credit to Pena for making noise about wanting the fight. Either way, these two will meet and hopefully, some other contenders will emerge in the meantime for whoever emerges as the winner of this Nunes vs. Pena title fight.

Who do you think wins at UFC 265, Amanda Nunes or Julianna Pena?