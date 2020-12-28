Amanda Nunes reacts after being named Female Fighter of the Year

UFC women’s superstar Amanda Nunes reacted after being named Female Fighter of the Year at the 12th Fighters Only World MMA Awards.

Nunes was the recipient of the honor from the World MMA awards from Fighters Only on Sunday night. She was up against several other tough competitors in a star-studded field of elite women’s MMA fighters, including Bellator’s Cris Cyborg, PFL’s Kayla Harrison, and fellow UFC champions Valentina Shevchenko and Weili Zhang.

After being named the winner of the award, Nunes reacted with great enthusiasm on her social media accounts. Check out what Nunes shared with fans on her Instagam.

Thank you very much everyone Obrigada + uma vez

Nunes (20-4) had three wins during the 2019 to 2020 campaigns, defeating Felicia Spencer, Germaine de Randamie, and Holly Holm over her last three bouts covering the voting period. Nunes is overall 13-2 in the UFC and she is currently riding an 11-fight win streak. Heading into 2021, the outlook looks bright for the UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion. She is currently scheduled to fight top 145lbs contender Megan Anderson at UFC 259 in March. Nunes and her partner Nina Ansaroff recently had their first child, so 2020 had some positive for their family.

It’s important to note that the voting covered the timeline from January 2019 to July 2020. Had the second half of 2020 been taken into account, perhaps the voting could have been slightly different. Regardless, Nunes is never a bad choice for being named the best female fighter in the world. Her accomplishments speak for herself both in and out of the cage. She continues to dominate the competition, setting the bar high for those chasing her at the lofty heights at the top of the women’s field.

Do you agree with Amanda Nunes being named Female Fighter of the Year? Or would you have gone with another option?