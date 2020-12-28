Israel Adesanya named Fighter of the Year at World MMA Awards, full list of winners revealed

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was named winner of the Charles “Mask” Lewis Fighter of the Year award at the World MMA Awards.

Adesanya took home the top prize of the night in being voted as the best fighter of the year, and he was among a number of deserving award winners at the 12th World MMA Awards. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 12th edition of the Fighters Only World MMA Awards took place remotely on December 27, 2020. It should be noted the awards timeline for inclusion stretched from January 2019 to July 2020. Check out the full list of this edition’s winning fighters below (via MMAjunkie.com).

Charles Mask Lewis Fighter of the Year: Israel Adesanya

Female Fighter of the Year: Amanda Nunes

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year: Jorge Masvidal

International Fighter of the Year: Israel Adesanya

Fight of the Year: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

Knockout of the Year: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren at UFC 239

Submission of the Year: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren at UFC on ESPN+ 20

Comeback of the Year: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier at UFC 241

Upset of the Year: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway at UFC 245

Aside from Adesanya and the other fighters who won the awards above, a number of other categories were voted on. Check out the list of the other winners below.

Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year: Trevor Wittman

Trainer of the Year: Phil Daru

Gym of the Year: American Top Team

Referee of the Year: Herb Dean

Ringcard Girl of the Year: Brittney Palmer

Leading Man: Dana White

Best Promotion: UFC

Personality of the Year: Joe Rogan

Analyst of the Year: Daniel Cormier

Best MMA Programming: Joe Rogan Experience

Media Souce of the Year: ESPN

Journalist of the Year: Ariel Helwani

Fighting Spirt of the Year Award: Dustin Poirier for Good Fight Foundation

