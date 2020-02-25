Aljamain Sterling trashes Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo matchup

UFC bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling trashed the UFC’s decision to hand Jose Aldo a title shot against Henry Cejudo coming off of two losses.

The UFC officially announced on Monday that Cejudo will defend the UFC bantamweight championship against Aldo at UFC 250, which takes place on May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The decision to award Aldo the title shot coming off of two straight losses to Alexander Volkanovski and Marlon Moraes is a controversial one considering the number of title contenders at 135lbs coming off of wins, including Sterling.

Sterling and other top contenders in the bantamweight division such as Petr Yan have voiced their displeasure in Aldo getting the title shot. On Monday, after the UFC made it official, Sterling took to Twitter to trash the UFC’s matchmaking.

The fight that no one asked for and that nobody wanted to see!#MakeRankingsGreatAgain

“The fight that no one asked for and that nobody wanted to see! #MakeRankingsGreatAgain”

Sterling is referring to the UFC’s official rankings, which see Aldo at No. 6 overall getting the title shot over Sterling himself at No. 2 and Yan at No. 3. Moraes at No. 1, Cory Sandhagen at No. 3 and Raphael Assuncao at No. 5 are all ranked above Aldo but none of them are getting the title shot against Cejudo.

For Sterling, the decision to be bypassed for the title shot is incredibly frustrating because he is 10-3 overall in the UFC and currently on a four-fight win streak with victories over No. 7 ranked Pedro Munhoz, No. 8 ranked Jimmie Rivera, No. 11 ranked Cody Stamann and Brett Johns. That’s a great list of wins, and is much better than Aldo and his 0-1 record at 135lbs, with a split decision loss to Moraes at UFC 245 in his bantamweight debut.

Then again, the UFC preferred a local fighter to take on Cejudo in Brazil and Aldo fits the bill as he will sell tickets. Not to mention the fact he’s a former UFC champion and a bigger name than Sterling. But when it comes to merit and resume at 135lbs, there’s no doubt Sterling and other contenders like Yan got the short end of the stick.

