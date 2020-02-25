Donald Trump plans on inviting Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to the White House for their ‘great fight’

Donald Trump was very impressed by Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s fight this past weekend.

On Saturday the two standouts had their highly-anticipated rematch where the WBC, The Ring, and Lineal heavyweight titles were on the line. In the end, it was Fury who got the job done by seventh-round TKO in a dominating performance. He had dropped Wilder twice in the fight and forced the “Bronze Bomber’s” corner to throw the towel in.

Now, following the fight, the United States president, Donald Trump issued an invite to Fury and Wilder to visit the White House.

“By the way that was a great fight. Did you watch it? You liked it? That was a great fight, two great fighters. It was really very exciting,” Donald Trump said to media. “Maybe we have to bring them both to the White House. I don’t know because that was really a good one. In fact, I think we’ll do that.”

With the win, Tyson Fury improved to 30-0-1 as a pro. This is arguably the biggest win of his career as he reclaimed The Ring heavyweight title. He won the belt the first time back 2015 when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko.

Deontay Wilder, meanwhile, suffered his first loss as a pro and is no longer a heavyweight champion. He has already said he plans on triggering the rematch clause in his contract for the trilogy this summer. The American blames his costume for the loss as he said it tired his legs out before the scrap even began.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 would no doubt be a massive fight but many were hoping to see Fury vs. Anthony Joshua following Saturday’s contest.

As for the invite to the White House, Fury or Wilder have yet to respond, and it is unknown if either of them will.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/24/2020.