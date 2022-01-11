Aljamain Sterling says rematch with Petr Yan could be delayed: “They’re talking about pushing my fight back to April”

Aljamain Sterling took to Twitter this morning to confirm reports that his upcoming rematch with Petr Yan at UFC 272 may be postponed until April:

“Yes, they’re talking about pushing my fight back to April,” Sterling said. “Not because of me. This is what I was told: “Yan isn’t vaccinated so he can’t fight in March”.

“I actually respect his gangster. If this is the real reason, I actually respect his stance. I respect it, but it doesn’t make any sense. And I’m making fun of it because it’s like, is he going to be vaccinated in April? I don’t think so. So what are we doing?”

Aljamain Sterling continued (h/t MMANews):

“I just want to know when we’re fighting. It’s about time we get to punch each other in the face. So, hopefully, we can figure this out sooner rather than later, unify these belts and see who is really the guy.”

It was at UFC 259 that Sterling got the belt after Yan was disqualified after landing an illegal knee. Although a rematch has been in the works, delays have ensued, citing health issues, injuries and the like.

Yan is currently the interim UFC Bantamweight Champion. Sterling still holds the UFC Bantamweight Title.

There has been much banter between the two over the last several months with Sterling accusing Yan of using PED’s, which Yan has denied taking to twitter to comment:

“Fakemaster is looking for another fake excuse. Stop crying and start hiding pathetic mouse. The hunting season is officially open .”

Hence, the rivalry continues and will undoubtedly not change until the two finally meet in the ring to ultimately decide the title.

