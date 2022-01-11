Brendan Schaub believes Dana White feels threatened by Jake Paul: “He’s a cheat code in this fight game”

Brendan Schaub in a recent episode of ‘The Schaub Show’ commented that UFC President Dana White is feeling threatened by Jake Paul.

According to Schaub, Paul has completely flipped the game by enticing UFC fighters to take up boxing.

“Say what you want about Jake Paul, but he has taken the fight game [and] flipped it on his head. Dana is coming after him. Listen, Dana only goes after people that he’s threatened by,” Brendan Schaub explained (h/t Sportskeeda). “He has all the money in the world, so when you threaten his business model, which Jake Paul is doing… He’s completely flipped the game. He’s the chink in their armor. He’s a cheat code in this fight game.”

Currently Brendan Schaub is best know for his podcast work, interviews and his comedic talents. He has gained popularity co-hosting The Fighter and The Kid podcast with Bryan Callen in addition to his duties hosting Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub.

If Paul is in fact courting other UFC fighters to turn to boxing because of the money involved, this could prove a direct threat to Dana White’s business model. Jake Paul has definitely profited from his celebrity boxing matches.

The New Year started off with Jake Paul and Dana White engaging in what would seem to be a social media war of words. Paul actually agreed to quit boxing and join the UFC if White agreed to a list of demands.

Jake Paul, 24, is an American social media personality and professional boxer. He initially rose to fame on Vine, before playing the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark for two seasons. Pauls’ estimated net worth is in excess of $30 million.

